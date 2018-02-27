Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

State's Appalachian counties received $14.4 million in 2017

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
The buildings along the Fifth Avenue corridor in New Kensington on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Penn State New Kensington is planning an entrepreneurial center to enhance the city's profile.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
The Appalachian Regional Commission supported 62 projects in Pennsylvania in fiscal year 2017, creating or retaining 11,000 jobs in the state's 52 Appalachian counties, the federal agency said .

The commission's year-end report also said 1,300 students and workers received training as a result of the projects, which totaled $14.4 million in investment. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Among the projects supported by the commission in 2017 was the Penn State New Kensington Entrepreneurial Center, a business incubator that seeks to revitalize downtown New Kensington .

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. received $225,000 in funding from the commission for the renovation of a facility in downtown New Kensington that will house the entrepreneurial center.

In all, the Appalachian Regional Commission received $19.7 million in matching funds and $116.6 million in leveraged private investments for Pennsylvania in 2017.

The commission's chief state partner, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, has identified workforce readiness and infrastructure improvements as investment priorities for the state.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

