Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Cut in corporate tax rate, loophole fix could generate $330M

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

When it comes to calculating corporate net income, Pennsylvania is considered a “separate” reporting state — meaning companies based here that have subsidiaries file separate reports as if the subsidiaries were standalone businesses.

This allows Pennsylvania subsidiaries to “buy” goods and services from other subsidiaries in Delaware and other states with low or no corporate net income tax. Those purchases count as expenses against the Pennsylvania subsidiary's revenues, which reduces its net income and, therefore, its corporate tax liability. The tax-avoidance scheme is known as the “Delaware loophole.”

Consequently, Pennsylvania's 9.99 percent corporate net income tax, the second-highest rate in the country, falls mainly on small and medium-sized companies that don't have out-of-state subsidiaries. Of the 113,400 businesses that were subject to the Pennsylvania tax in 2015, 76 percent paid no tax, according to the state Department of Revenue.

“Under combined reporting, corporations in a group will figure their income for the entire group, and each separate company owes tax on a share of the group income,” said Jeffrey Johnson, a department spokesman. “Transactions between members of the group are eliminated, making it harder to shelter corporate income from state taxation.”

The agency estimates that combined reporting would generate another $900 million in revenue at the current tax rate.

Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed adopting the system while cutting the rate to 7.99 percent by 2022. The agency estimates that would add about $330 million annually above current corporate net income tax collections.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Expert: Pennsylvania corporate tax rate may deter growth
On paper, Pennsylvania has the second-highest corporate net income tax rate in the country, according to a report by the state's Independent Fiscal Office. When companies ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me