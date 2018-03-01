Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in Pennsylvania mayor trial

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
In a Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
In a Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, who is facing corruption charges, walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a pretrial hearing.

Updated 16 hours ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Jurors have resumed deliberating in the trial of a Pennsylvania mayor who's charged with trading city contracts for campaign contributions.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski faces dozens of charges including fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.

Jurors reconvened Thursday for a second day of talks.

Prosecutors say the Democrat strong-armed city vendors to contribute to his failed campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. The mayor's political consultants cooperated with the government and recorded hundreds of conversations with him, many of which were played for the jury during the trial. Several city workers and vendors who pleaded guilty testified.

Pawlowski took the stand in his own defense and denied orchestrating a pay-to-play scheme.

Defense attorney Jack McMahon says his client is “100 percent innocent.”

Related Content
Character witnesses testify for embattled Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A parade of character witnesses have testified in defense of the embattled mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city at his federal corruption trial. ...
Ed Pawlowski, indicted mayor of Allentown, elected to 4th term
ALLENTOWN — The mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city won a fourth term Tuesday despite facing federal corruption charges that could land him in prison. Allentown Mayor ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me