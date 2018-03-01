Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Navy awards Penn State lab $1 billion contract

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Hundreds gather as General Dynamics Electric Boat hosts the christening ceremony for the USS Colorado in Groton, Conn., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The 377-foot-long vessel is the 15th in the Virginia class of attack submarines, each costing $2.7 billion.
Tim Cook/AP
The Navy has awarded Penn State's Applied Research Laboratory a $1 billion, 10-year contract to conduct research, development, engineering, testing and evaluations for numerous military programs, according to a Defense Department news release.

The contract was not competitively bid, and the contracting agency is the Naval Sea System Command in Washington.

The university created the lab in 1945 at the Navy's request. It's original focus was undersea weapons, but it now researches a wide variety of things for the Navy.

The areas covered by the contract include several dealing with undersea vehicles as well as other marine systems and materials and manufacturing technology.

The Navy can exercise an option to raise the contract's value to $2.1 billion. The work will be performed at the State College campus, according to the release.

