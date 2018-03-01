PennDOT opens online 'pre-verification' process for stricter federal ID cards

As many as 3.5 million Pennsylvanians could skip a long line at the DMV now that PennDOT has started accepting “pre-verification” of documents essential to getting new, federally compliant state identification cards.

Pennsylvania is preparing to roll out new driver's licenses and IDs that will comply with the 2005 “REAL ID” standards, which will require most people to take their passport or birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of any name changes and two proofs of address to a REAL ID-compliant driver's license center.

But those who got their first license after September 2003 should have some or all of these documents on file with the state already, so they can go online to the PennDOT Driver Services website to request verification and be cleared to get their new ID through the mail.

“We're not sure (how long verification will take); it will depend on demand,” PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell said. “This is all new territory for us.”

Each application must be manually reviewed by a PennDOT staffer who will go into an ID-holder's file to verify the documents, which can be in computer databases or on microfilm, Campbell said. Once verified, staff will notify the applicant.

If PennDOT confirms that a person's documentation on file is acceptable, they can apply for their new ID online when they become available in spring 2019; those whose documentation is incomplete will have to take documents in person to a driver's license center starting in September. The fee to renew with a REAL ID will be $30, though any time remaining before the old card expired will be added to the new one.

The application website notes that if a license holder has changed his name, birthday or gender designation but not already updated his current driver's license, he also must take documentation in person starting in September. Changes of address since the ID was issued won't affect verification, Campbell said.

Pennsylvania has about 10.7 million license holders, so getting the application process started early for some of them was a top priority. The agency urged residents to start gathering their vital documents back in November due to the long lead time necessary for getting things such as official copies of birth certificates.

Not all PennDOT driver's license centers will be able to meet the law's security standards for issuing the new cards over the counter, either, so some customers may have to wait after their paperwork is submitted to get their cards in the mail.

Pennsylvania was among a handful of states that had long resisted the REAL ID rollout, even passing a law in 2012 that made it illegal for officials to comply with what opponents called an unfunded federal mandate until that ban was overturned last year . The compliant IDs remain optional, though after Oct. 10 a compliant ID card, U.S. passport or military ID will be needed to board commercial flights or enter secure federal facilities. Pennsylvania will seek another extension on that deadline for its ID holders, though all states and IDs must be compliant by Oct. 1, 2020.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.