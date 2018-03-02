Dick's Sporting Goods says it's time for 'meaningful discussion' about gun reform

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dick's Sporting Goods released a statement Friday reiterating that while it supports the Second Amendment, "we feel now is the time to have meaningful discussion about common-sense reform with the intent of finding a solution."

The statement, released via Twitter, came two days after the Findlay-based retailer decided to end assault-style weapons sales at all stores and restrict gun sales to those older than 21.

"We have been humbled by the calls, emails tweets and posts of support that so many of you have sent following our announcement on Wednesday," the company tweeted. "Our stores are so grateful for those of you who have stopped in to share kind words, flowers and donuts."

In a letter to customers Wednesday, Dick's CEO Edward W. Stack, whose father started the business in 1948, issued a four-point policy on gun sales:

• Assault-style rifles, also called modern sporting rifles, will no longer be sold at the company's 35 Field & Stream stores, including ones in Cranberry, Washington, Erie and Altoona. The company stopped selling those rifles at its main Dick's locations following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012.

• Firearms will no longer be sold to anyone under 21.

• High-capacity magazines will no longer be sold.

• Bump stocks, which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire more rapidly, have never been sold in Dick's stores and never will be.

Stack signed the statement tweeted out Friday, acknowledging the new policy caused controversy.

"We know that not everyone agrees with our actions, and we respect that," the statement said.

Dick's announced the change in response to the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student, is accused of gunning down 17. Cruz had purchased a gun from Dick's, but it wasn't used in the attack.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.