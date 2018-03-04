Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Convicted Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski encouraging supporters to write judge

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski listens to his defense attorney Jack McMahon speak to the media outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski listens to his defense attorney Jack McMahon speak to the media outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski with wife Lisa walk towards a car while the media follows outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa. The 52-year-old Democrat cried in court as the verdict came down Thursday, and his wife collapsed in a hallway.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski with wife Lisa walk towards a car while the media follows outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa. The 52-year-old Democrat cried in court as the verdict came down Thursday, and his wife collapsed in a hallway.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski with wife Lisa walk towards a car while the media follows outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa. Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was convicted of strong-arming city vendors for campaign cash in a wide-ranging scheme meant to fuel his political ambitions for statewide office.
Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski with wife Lisa walk towards a car while the media follows outside of the Edward Cahn Federal Courthouse on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Allentown, Pa. Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was convicted of strong-arming city vendors for campaign cash in a wide-ranging scheme meant to fuel his political ambitions for statewide office.

Updated 43 minutes ago

ALLENTOWN — A Pennsylvania mayor convicted on dozens of corruption charges has launched a letter-writing campaign to try to persuade the judge to impose a lenient sentence.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reported that it has reviewed a text message in which Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski thanks supporters and adds “What we truly need right now is for people to write a letter to the judge on my behalf.”

“I would like to get as many as possible (hopefully thousands) to him over the next several weeks,” he said. He told the paper Saturday that “hundreds have already stated they will write letters.”

Defense attorney Jack McMahon said soliciting letters of support is not unusual, the goal being to get supporters to help the judge see his character.

Authorities said Pawlowski masterminded a scheme to rig city contracts for legal, engineering, technology and construction work, all in a bid to raise money for his statewide political campaigns. Pawlowski, who led Allentown for a dozen years and was re-elected to a fourth term while under indictment, ran unsuccessfully for governor and U.S. Senate.

The jury convicted him of dozens of charges, including conspiracy, bribery and lying to the FBI. Sentencing has not been scheduled. Federal prosecutors and the Democratic governor have called on him to resign immediately, something he will be required to do eventually under state law and the city charter.

Pawlowski kept up appearances throughout the nearly six-week trial, appearing at City Hall a few times a week and performing other official functions as mayor of Allentown, a city of 120,000 people about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

On Saturday, he posted on Facebook that he was helping at a food bank near his home, as he had long done on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

“The reception was warm and welcoming as always, with many hugs and words of support and encouragement,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me