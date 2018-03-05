Pa. mayor pitches renting parking spots in front of homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HAZLETON — Mayor Jeff Cusat wants to give residents the option to lease on-street parking spaces in front of their properties on a monthly basis.

Cusat believes the concept could provide a significant revenue boost for the financially distressed city and cut down on disputes over people parking and leaving vehicles in front of other people's homes for extended periods.

“This is something I wanted to do for the last couple of years,” Cusat said. “It's going to be something new and innovative — and it's going to take some thought.”

Some council members believe the proposal would have the opposite effect and create an uptick in complaints about people parking in spaces that are reserved for someone else. And city streets would be lined with unsightly signs, they said.

“We'll end up in litigation,” Councilwoman Jean Mope said. “There will be arguments and police getting called out for parking-place disputes. I think we should first address the potholes, then worry about parking.”

Cusat proposes leasing on-street spaces to residents for $10 per month. A space can only be leased by the property owner and the program would not be available to residents who have off-street parking, he said.

He pitched the idea to council members at a recent work session.

“People who have off-street parking would not be allowed to (lease) because they already have a section of the curb cut and reserved for them,” Cusat said. “I think it's only fair. I can't park on the street in front of somebody's driveway. To me (a lease is) the same space length.”

The lease would not supersede the snow-parking ban or street sweeping, he said.

Cusat said his proposal is similar to a program that council implemented a few years ago that gives businesses the ability to lease spaces.

For the residential program, the property owner would be able to lease a space in front of apartment buildings or multi-unit dwellings. The owner of a double home would be able to lease two spaces, he said.

“If I own the building I can get (a space) in my name,” he said.

The mayor doesn't believe the proposal would create problems, since people who have driveways or off-street parking would be excluded - unless they want a space for another property they own that does not have a driveway, he said.

Hazleton has about 7,000 residential properties and Cusat estimates that about 3,000 have off-street parking. The residential rental program would be available to about 4,000 households. Signs would be posted for each reserved space, he said.

“Right now, everybody fits (on the streets),” he said. “Everybody will fit later because not everybody will (lease) a spot.”

The program has the potential to general substantial revenue.

“You would pay (a sign) installation fee then $10 per month, so it would be $120 per year,” Cusat said. “Even if half or a quarter (of eligible residents) do it, it's $250,000 in potential revenue to the general fund.”

The revenue would offset annual deficits that Hazleton's Act 47 financial recovery coordinator expects to exceed $1.1 million by 2022, Cusat said.

Parking enforcement would handle disputes, the same as if a resident called to report a vehicle blocking a driveway, Cusat said. The city has a parking enforcement officer who works nights and is on call during weekends, he said.

Cusat said he shared the idea with council at the work session mainly to get input from the governing body.

Council members who spoke about the proposal said they either need more information or don't think it could be realistically implemented.

Councilman Jim Perry said that while it would be a new revenue stream, he said there are too many questions that need answering before he can form an opinion.

“I'm not sure in practicality how it would work,” Perry said. “I'd like more information before I can make an informed decision.”

Mope, meanwhile, questions whether the idea would discriminate against residents who live on streets where parking isn't allowed on one side or another. She asked if the same principles would apply to the residential lease program as with handicap-accessible parking - where the space would be open to anyone who has a placard.

“Besides that, I'm worried about blight,” Mope said. “I don't know how it would look having as many homes on the streets littered with parking signs.”

Mope believes the concept would create arguments when a person parks in a space that someone else leases. She wants to know why residents should have to pay for leases when taxes are already collected for maintaining streets.

“I'm not trying to be confrontational,” she said of her concerns. “I'm trying to point out the pluses and minuses.”

Cusat believes the program would cut back on arguments and eliminate scenarios where people park and leave cars in front of homes where they do not live.

“Now, someone from down the street can park there,” he said. “(With a lease) you'd know where your spot is, know where you'd have to shovel and it's yours - except those few hours when we're plowing.”

Cusat said the idea is merely a proposal and would require an engineering review before a written version is presented to council.

A second proposed parking-related policy change that Cusat pitched would increase the yearly renewal fee for handicap parking signs from $5 to $20.

The city loses money with the current renewal fee after accounting for costs for mailing the initial bill, reminder notices and man hours for removing signs that aren't renewed, he said.

Council Vice President Allison Barletta suggested a smaller increase, to possibly $15.

The city currently charges a one-time $80 fee for installing a sign and a $5 annual renewal fee, Cusat said.

City policy, meanwhile, supersedes signs posted by residents that warn they will contact a towing company and have a vehicle removed from a public roadway if the vehicle is blocking a driveway.

Officials said they've noticed that signs are appearing more frequently.

According to police operating procedures, only police have the authority to have a vehicle towed from a public roadway or highway. The motor vehicle code authorizes a private property owner to have a vehicle towed from private property only - not a public roadway or highway, the procedures state.

“Any vehicle on a public roadway/highway, blocking private property, falls under the police, and only the police have the authority to have a vehicle towed under those circumstances,” the procedures state. “Any citizen calling a private towing company to remove a vehicle from a public roadway/highway ... is illegal and unauthorized under the law.”