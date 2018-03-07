Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

5th mini-casino license auction postponed to Friday due to snowstorm

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 7, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday postponed its fifth mini-casino license auction after bad weather closed the Harrisburg Capitol Complex.

Non-essential employees did not have to report to work Wednesday as a winter storm system moves through the area. A state of emergency is in effect for 26 Pennsylvania counties in the southeastern part of the state.

The license auction will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the Gaming Control Board's public hearing room in Harrisburg. The auction will be streamed live at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov .

Four other licenses have been awarded, including two in Western Pennsylvania.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment Inc. partnered with Maryland-based Cordish Companies to secure a $40.1 million bid to build a mini-casino in Westmoreland County.

The joint bid identified Derry Township as the central location in a 15-mile radius where it proposed to build a facility that can house up to 750 slot machines and up to 40 table games.

Another mini-casino license was secured for Lawrence County.

The state so far has auctioned four of 10 mini-casino licenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

