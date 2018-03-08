Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Rare 'thundersnow' heard in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
A postal worker walks on a sidewalk covered by snow as the winter storm Quinn hits on March 7, 2018 in Union City, New Jersey. This is the second nor'easter to hit the area within a week and is expected to bring heavy snowfall and winds, raising fears of another round of electrical outages. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
A rare weather event hit some parts of the Northeast on Wednesday during a massive snowstorm — thundersnow.

It happened in New York City, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

Thundersnow is rare, but such weather events occur the same way thunderstorms do with rain and unstable air, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory. Thunder and lightning can be produced during winter storms.

The nor'easter dropped more than 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Northeast Wednesday, leaving thousands without power.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

