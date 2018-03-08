Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

100,000 gallons of manure spill into Pennsylvania streams

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

LANCASTER — About 100,000 gallons of manure have spilled into two streams in Pennsylvania, killing fish in the area but not posing a threat to the water quality.

LNP newspaper reports a manure storage facility failure at a farm in Sadsbury Township caused the spill Monday. The state Department of Environmental Protection says the manure facility was located under a barn and had the capacity of 150,000 gallons.

The department says the manure reached Williams Run and the East Branch of Octoraro Creek that feeds into the Octoraro Reservoir. The reservoir supplies drinking water to people in Chester and Delaware counties.

The department says the dead fish were found in Williams Run. It says there has been no negative effect to the water quality in the reservoir.

