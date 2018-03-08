Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania coal production holds steady

The Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Coal production saw some stability with the production for the week that ended March 3 matching that of the previous week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Production in Pennsylvania and the nation has been seesawing up and down on a weekly basis since January.

The stability helped close the gap between this year's and last year's tonnage figures.

Bituminous coal production in Pennsylvania last week was about 950,000 tons, and the year-to-date production is about 3.5 percent below the 2017 figures.

Anthracite production was about 38,000 tons last week, and the year-to-date production is about 10.7 percent below the 2017 figures.

National coal production so far in 2018 is about 6.3 percent below the 2017 figures.

