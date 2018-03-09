Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Thousands still without power in Pennsylvania after storms

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week.
Michael Bryant/AP
Paul Francis, a lineman for INTREN electric company from Chicago, repairs the power line that was knocked down by a fallen tree on Valley Road in Media, Pa., Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state's second major snowstorm in less than a week.
Michael Bryant/AP
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania utility companies say about 20,000 customers are still without power after two major snowstorms hit the state in less than a week.

And forecasters are monitoring another system that could hit the state Monday.

Most of the affected customers lost service following Wednesday's nor'easter. But many haven't had power since another destructive nor'easter roared in March 2.

The most outages are reported by First Energy, which said about 10,500 customers were without service Friday, while Peco had about 8,700 customers still in the dark.

Forecasters say another weather system could bring more precipitation to the state on Monday, although most models now show it staying to the south.

