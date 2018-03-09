Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

NRA gave $237,000 in grants to Pennsylvania schools

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
In this March 2, 2018 photo, a group of JROTC shooters compete in the prone position during the 2018 New Mexico Junior Olympic Qualifier for sport and precision air rifles at Cibola High School in Albuquerque, N.M., for the chance to compete at the National Junior Olympic Championships in Ohio in June. The National Rifle Association has given more than $7 million in grants to hundreds of U.S. schools in recent years, typically used for JROTC programs, including $126,000 given to Albuquerque schools. (Marla Brose/Albuquerque Journal via AP)
PHILADELPHIA — The National Rifle Association has awarded more than $237,000 in grants to 25 Pennsylvania schools in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The NRA Foundation grants went to school programs including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and rifle teams. More than 80 percent of the grants were provided as equipment rather than cash.

Only a fraction of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts received awards between 2010 and 2016.

Besides schools, other Pennsylvania recipients of the NRA grants include 4-H groups, Boy Scout troops, private gun clubs and local chapters of the NRA's own Youth Hunter Education Challenge program. The AP analysis of the NRA Foundation's public tax records shows that more than 120 groups got a total of $2.4 million.

