Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's CNG project lauded by engineers

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 9, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Bob Freeman, lead technician with National Express, refuels a Westmoreland County Transit Authority bus with compressed natural gas on Thursday, while transit authority board Chairman Frank Tosto and County Commissioner Ted Kopas look on.
Stephen Huba | Tribune-Review
A statewide program to convert 29 public transit agencies from diesel to natural gas by 2021 has been recognized as the innovative project of the year by the Engineers Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The Larson Design Group won the society's award for its work with Trillium CNG to design the compressed natural gas fueling stations that will be installed at 29 sites through a 20-year agreement.

Through the $84.5 million project, Trillium is overseeing the design, building, financing, operation and maintenance of the CNG fueling stations. Transit agencies have been converting parts of their bus fleets to CNG-powered vehicles as part of the project.

The Westmoreland County Transit Authority made the conversion official in December.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

