Pennsylvania

Volunteers sought to cleanup Pa.'s battlefields, historic sites

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
The State of Pennsylvania Monument at Gettysburg National Military Park.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
An army of volunteers is being recruited by a land preservation organization to help maintain the historic Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg, a Revolutionay War battlefield in eastern Pennsylvania and other historic sites in the state as part of a national initiative on April 7.

The Civil War Trust, a national non-profit based in Washington, D.C., is organizing the initiative for its Park Day, an annual preservation initiative at 160 historic sites in 32 states and Washington. Activities are chiefly outdoor jobs that range from raking leaves and collecting trash to painting signs and gardening. Volunteers will receive tee-shirts, and some sites will provide lunch or refreshments.

Those interested in volunteering at Gettysburg National Military Park will remove shrubs and woody debris. Tools and drinking water will be provided and an interpretive talk will be delivered at noon.

At the Monterey Pass Battlefield Park at Blue Ridge Summit, located southwest of Gettysburg, volunteers will help clear brush, install markers and interpretive signs, and do trail maintenance work. Skirmishes between Union and Confederate troops occurred in that area before and after the Battle of Gettysburg in July 1863.

The contact is John Miller at jamiller@montereypassbattlefield.org

At the Paoli Battlefield Historical Park near Malvern, the site of a Revolutionary War battle in 1777, volunteers will remove trash, clear brush, do landscaping, and maintain trails. Some educational background information about the battle will be offered.

To volunteer, contact James Christ at jchristwc13@gmail.com.

Other Park Day sites in Pennsylvania are in Lock Haven and Philadelphia.

For a list of participating Park Day sites and more information, visit Civilwar.org/parkday. Please read the FAQ. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in Park Day online using #ParkDay2018.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

