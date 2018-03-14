House passes amendment to shrink state General Assembly
Updated 11 hours ago
A proposal to shrink the size of the House of Representatives will need another year in Harrisburg before it can show up on the ballot in a statewide election, because it now includes a proposal to also shrink the size of the Senate.
By a vote of 109-80 Tuesday, the House passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would change the number of Senate seats from 50 to 38 and the number of House seats from 203 to 151.
The House and Senate passed the a bill last year that would reduce only the House size. Under the state's constitution, a proposed amendment has to pass the General Assembly twice before it's placed on the ballot. Since the amendment was changed, it has to restart that process, said sponsor Rep. Jerry Knowles, R-Schuylkill. If the proposal clears those hurdles, it would show up on the ballot in the next statewide election that's at least three months after the final vote in Harrisburg.
Correction: This story was updated to reflect when the proposal could appear on a ballot.