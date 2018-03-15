Pennsylvania coal production catching up to 2017 numbers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coal production in Pennsylvania stayed relatively stable for a second consecutive week, according to the Energy Information Administration's weekly coal production report.

The state's bituminous coal production was about 942,000 tons in the week that ended March 10. That's close the previous week's production of about 950,000 tons.

It's also higher than the production from the same week in 2017 and the gap between this year's and last year's figures narrowed from 3.5 percent to 2.7 percent.

Anthracite production was about 38,000 tons last week, the same as it was the previous week and in the same week in 2017. The year-to-year comparison improved with the 10.7 percent lag in 2018 production versus 2017 production shrinking to 9.9 percent.

National coal production in 2018 is running about 5.5 percent below 2017 production.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.