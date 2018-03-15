Judge in Cosby retrial rules 5 past accusers can testify

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — In a move likely to broaden the scope and extend the length of Bill Cosby's upcoming retrial on sex assault charges, a judge ruled Thursday that prosecutors can call as witnesses five women who accused him of sexual misconduct in decades past.

Only one was permitted to testify in addition to Andrea Constand, the central accuser in the case, at Cosby's trial in June. That case — the only criminal charges against the entertainer despite allegations from dozens of women — ended in a mistrial.

Thursday's ruling by Judge Steven T. O'Neill could transform the April 2 retrial from a he-said-she-said case to one about a pattern of sexual misconduct spanning decades by the celebrity once revered as “America's Dad.”

Prosecutors had asked to call 19 additional women to testify against the entertainer about experiences similar to Constand's. At a hearing last week, Cosby's lawyers asked O'Neill to block the testimony.

O'Neill's ruling did not specify which of the 19 women can take the witness stand, but said the prosecution can use evidence of “five prior bad acts of its choosing.” Prosecutors must notify the court and defense lawyers by Monday which five women will testify.

“We're reviewing the judge's order and will be making some determinations,” Kate Delano, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Cosby's spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cosby's retrial, on charges of aggravated indecent assault, is scheduled to begin April 2.