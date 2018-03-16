Snowboarder dies from injuries in fall at Pennsylvania resort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 20-year-old New Jersey woman died Thursday, one day after she fell while snowboarding on the slopes at Blue Mountain Ski Resort, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Euna Shin, of Piscataway, N.J., was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Coroner Scott Grim said in a news release.

The coroner said Shin died as a result of head injuries sustained in a fall. She was snowboarding Wednesday afternoon at the resort on the 1600 block of Blue Mountain Drive in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Shin fell about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

According to the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), an average of more than 40 people die each year while skiing or snowboarding. During the 2016-2017 ski season, there were 44 skier and snowboarder deaths, up from 39 the previous season. Of the 44 deaths, 11 involved snowboarders.

Fourteen of those deaths involved people not wearing helmets, according to the NSAA, while in five cases it was unknown if they were wearing helmets. Grim said Shin was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

A Philadelphia man died at Blue Mountain Ski Resort in January after being hit by another skier after a fall on the mountainside.

Last month, a skier was found dead after a skiing accident in a wooded area near the slopes at Camelback Mountain Resort in Monroe County.