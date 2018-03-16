Coalition promotes electric car driving in Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition will unveil details of its draft plan to help expand electric vehicle use in the state at a public meeting on March 26.

The coalition, a public-private working group led by the Department of Environmental Protection, will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission headquarters, 700 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown.

The plan, titled “Pennsylvania Electric Vehicles Roadmap,” will present an analysis of the economic, policy, regulatory, public awareness, technical and infrastructure challenges to expanding electric vehicle use.

Several scenarios will be presented at the meeting — from a conservative scenario that involves little policy support to a more aggressive scenario of public policy that encourages adoption.

The final plan will be available to the public in June. The coalition will then determine potential steps for implementation.

Participation in the Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition is open to the public. To participate in meetings, contact DEP official Mark Hand at: mhand@pa.gov .

There were 4,364 electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania in 2017, compared to 10.1 million gasoline-powered cars, according to PennDOT.

