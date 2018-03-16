Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Coalition promotes electric car driving in Pennsylvania

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Tesla charging stations are installed at the Sheetz gas station on U.S. Route 30 in North Huntingdon in August 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition will unveil details of its draft plan to help expand electric vehicle use in the state at a public meeting on March 26.

The coalition, a public-private working group led by the Department of Environmental Protection, will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission headquarters, 700 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown.

The plan, titled “Pennsylvania Electric Vehicles Roadmap,” will present an analysis of the economic, policy, regulatory, public awareness, technical and infrastructure challenges to expanding electric vehicle use.

Several scenarios will be presented at the meeting — from a conservative scenario that involves little policy support to a more aggressive scenario of public policy that encourages adoption.

The final plan will be available to the public in June. The coalition will then determine potential steps for implementation.

Participation in the Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition is open to the public. To participate in meetings, contact DEP official Mark Hand at: mhand@pa.gov .

There were 4,364 electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania in 2017, compared to 10.1 million gasoline-powered cars, according to PennDOT.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

