AG seeks manslaughter charges in PSU death

More than a year after the death of a Penn State student in an alcohol-fueled fraternity pledge event, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is preparing to prosecute five former Beta Theta Pi brothers for involuntary manslaughter.

Shapiro's announcement Thursday marked the latest development in the on again-off again criminal proceedings against the former fraternity brothers accused of failing to call for help for 19 year-old Timothy Piazza for nearly 12 hours after he suffered injuries in a fall down a flight of steps at the fraternity house on Feb. 2, 2017.

Authorities initially charged eight fraternity brothers with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in Piazza's death. Those charges were dismissed at the preliminary hearing. Centre County prosecutors refiled those charges late last year and vowed to pursue them.

Shapiro agreed to review the case in January after the newly elected Centre County District Attorney stepped aside, citing a conflict of interest.

Penn State subsequently banned the fraternity , invoked sanctions ranging from expulsion to probation against nine former fraternity members, and called for stricter penalties for hazing at universities across the country

PennLIVE reported that the Piazza family's attorney, Thomas Kline issued a statement following Shapiro's announcement. Kline said Piazza's parents supported Shapiro's decision to reinstate manslaughter charges and are “hopeful that justice will be accomplished.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib