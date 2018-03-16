Truckers sue Pennsylvania over years of 'excessive' toll increases

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike placed an “unduly burden on interstate commerce” by imposing several years of steep toll hikes and diverting billions of dollars in toll revenue toward PennDOT projects — many of which did not benefit the Turnpike, a group of owner-operator truckers argued in a lawsuit filed this week.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Harrisburg accuses the Turnpike — which has increased toll rates by more than 200 percent since 2006 — of violating federal commerce law and hindering a citizen's constitutional right to travel.

Its plaintiffs seek a rollback on toll rates and possibly refunds from prior years.

“PTC's tolls unduly burden interstate commerce by causing the Pennsylvania Turnpike System to be used as a revenue-generating facility designed to underwrite expenses incurred by PennDOT in providing services and facilities throughout the Commonwealth that have no functional relationship to the Pennsylvania Turnpike System,” the lawsuit states.

The Turnpike and PennDOT are listed as the primary defendants.

A Turnpike spokesman declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

“We are reviewing the lawsuit and cannot comment further,” PennDOT spokesman Richard Kirkpatrick said.

Pricing the Pa. Turnpike ‘off the map'

The plaintiffs include the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the National Motorists Association and six logistics company owners and commercial drivers.

They wish to represent themselves as well as motorists and entities who paid tolls to the Turnpike in the past two years.

“The price of the toll is far more than what truckers get paid for driving it,” Norita Taylor, spokeswoman for Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, a Missouri-based nonprofit representing more than 160,000 professional truckers, told the Tribune-Review. “We think the Turnpike tolls have priced the ‘pike off the map for drivers of both trucks and cars.”

Commercial drivers — include many who don't live in Pennsylvania — account for about 15 percent of the Turnpike's annual traffic but dole out roughly half of its annual toll revenue, the lawsuit says.

Truck drivers alone paid $443 million in toll fees in 2016.

The lawsuit argues that the turnpike's “excessive” fee increases have discouraged both business and private travelers from using it.

Of 199 million travelers in the fiscal year ending May 31, 2015, about 166 million were passenger vehicles and 26 million were commercial vehicles, according to the lawsuit.

The Turnpike Commission has increased rates every year for the past decade, most recently imposing a 6 percent increase in January.

In the 67 years leading up to 2009, tolls went up only five times — in 1969, 1978, 1987, 1991 and 2004.

The Turnpike has said it's been forced to impose annual toll hikes so it can pay for improvements to its 550-mile network of highways, meet its debt obligations and make hefty annual payments to PennDOT.

State law diverts nearly $6 billion

In 2007, the Act 44 state transportation law required the turnpike to turn over $450 million a year to PennDOT for road, bridge and transit needs statewide.

The figure is slated to drop to $50 million a year in 2023 as the result of a change made with the Act 89 transportation law of 2013.

Act 44 has spurred the turnpike to take on $6.4 billion in debt, in addition to the $4.7 billion it owes in capital debt.

Local projects ‘should be paid for by taxpayers'

Of $5.8 billion in toll revenues passed along to PennDOT since 2007, $3.6 billion has gone toward mass transit agencies statewide and $2.3 billion has helped fund off-Turnpike highway and bridge construction, according to the turnpike.

The lawsuit argues that more than half of toll revenue has gone toward projects that had zero benefit to the turnpike or its users.

Among projects the lawsuit contends received toll money but “have no functional relationship to the Pennsylvania Turnpike”:

• 3 Crossings, a mixed-use development with residences, office space and a transportation facility with electric-vehicle charging stations in Pittsburgh's Strip District;

• Replacing the roof of Port Authority of Allegheny County's Collier Bus Garage in Pittsburgh's South Hills;

• Improving roadways in 12,000 acres of parks, including widening shoulders, paving, installing signs and parking in Allegheny County parks;

• Eight curb ramps, new asphalt, four decorative crosswalks and a sign at an intersection in Latrobe.

“Plaintiffs do not attack the wisdom of the programs supported by Act 44/89 subsidies. That task will be left for others,” the lawsuit states. “If those programs have value, however, they should be paid for by taxpayers. Funding these projects with toll receipts violates constitutional protections guaranteed to users of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.”

The lawsuit notes that the Turnpike does not have control over how the money gets spent once passed along to PennDOT and state law does not limit its uses.

The federal commerce clause requires that user fees like tolls don't discriminate against interstate commerce and travel; reflect a fair approximation of the use of facilities for whose benefit they are imposed; and may not be excessive in relation to costs incurred by the imposing authority, according to the lawsuit.

Now, the revenue the turnpike collects annually represents more than 200 percent of the actual cost of making the Turnpike available to its users, the lawsuit contends.

The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages as well as protection from future “excessive” hikes.

The lawsuit also cites as defendants several individual Turnpike and PennDOT officials and Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Office of General Counsel is reviewing the lawsuit, Gov. Tom Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott said.

