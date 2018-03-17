Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.
This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.

Updated 11 hours ago

ALLENTOWN — A missing Eastern Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshal's Office in Miami confirms Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were located Saturday morning in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, NBC 10 reported. They will be returned to the United States.

Yu and Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun, Allentown police said Friday. They believe the teen went willingly.

Police have told Yu's family that she has been located, tPhiladelphia TV station said.

Esterly and Yu have been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

