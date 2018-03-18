Stowaway bobcat removed from Gateway Clipper's Empress vessel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control officers removed a stowaway bobcat from a Gateway Clipper vessel Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the fleet's South Shore location about 10 a.m., according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

George said crews were inspecting The Empress vessel prior to boarding when they spotted an animal — later determined to be a bobcat — running on the deck. Two officers captured the bobcat on the upper deck.

“It remains unknown as to where the bobcat came from and how it ended up on the boat,” George said in a news release.

The uninjured animal was taken to the Animal Rescue Wildlife Center in Penn Hills.

George said there have been no bobcats captured within city limits in years.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.