Pennsylvania

Erie woman charged in boyfriend's death may face more charges

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

ERIE — Authorities say a woman who admitted hitting, cutting and sitting on her boyfriend during a deadly dispute may soon be facing more serious charges.

Erie police say 44-year-old city resident Windi Thomas now faces two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Keeno Butler's death is being investigated as a homicide, although a cause of death hasn't yet been determined. Once that ruling is made, authorities will decide if more serious charges are warranted.

Authorities say Thomas told a 911 dispatcher she killed Butler in their apartment early Sunday, striking him several times with a table leg and cutting him with a knife.

Bail was set at $150,000 for Thomas. It wasn't known Monday if she's retained an attorney.

