Pennsylvania

Winning $457 million Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review

Updated 17 hours ago

MANHEIM — Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the winning Powerball ticket worth almost $457 million was sold at a convenience store in Lancaster County.

Officials said the ticket was sold at Speedway in Manheim. It was the only winner of the huge March 17 jackpot, the eighth largest ever.

The ticket matched all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history was $1.6 billion. Three winning tickets were sold in that Jan. 13, 2016, drawing.

