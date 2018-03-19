Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf to put $35M toward encouraging broadband expansion

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, accompanied by state House Minority Leader Rep. Frank Dermody, right, D-Allegheny, and state Rep. Joe Markosek, left, D-Allegheny, discuss state budget negotiations at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania's high court issued a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections on its self-imposed deadline Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve in several seats and that Republican lawmakers challenge it in federal court. The map of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts is to be in effect for the May 15 primary and substantially overhauls a congressional map widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered. The map was approved in a 4-3 decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Updated 15 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says it's making $35 million available to encourage telecommunications companies extend high-speed internet service to areas that lack it.

Wolf's administration said Monday that it is hoping to expand broadband internet to every part of Pennsylvania by the end of 2022.

The administration wants to make the incentives available ahead of a Federal Communications Commission auction that subsidizes the build-out of broadband internet to unserved areas.

Residents in sparsely populated areas say it's next to impossible to stream TV shows, telecommute, do videoconferencing or consistently access their cloud-based email. The FCC says about 800,000 Pennsylvania residents lack access to high-speed internet access, including one in five people living in rural areas. About two-thirds are in rural areas while one-third are in urban areas.

