Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Driver arrested after interstate chase through 4 Pa. counties

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 20 hours ago

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police say a pursuit through four counties at speeds in excess of 130 mph ended with the driver in custody facing charges involving the chase and $40,000 worth of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes found in the vehicle.

Police said troopers in Harrisburg saw a sedan going more than 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 81 at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the vehicle fled at high speed and continued onto I-78 east “traveling at times in excess of 130 mph.”

Authorities tried unsuccessfully three times to stop the vehicle with spike strips. A fourth attempt with spike strips slowed the sedan and the chase was ended in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Police said the 77-mile pursuit traveled through Dauphin, Lebanon, Berks and Lehigh counties.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me