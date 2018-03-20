Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

School faculty, bystanders help save man pinned under burning car in Chester County

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Police in Chester County say the intervention of school faculty and bystanders prevented a car crash from becoming a tragedy Wednesday.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said a crash last Wednesday at Route 3 and Route 352 in Westtown Township left a man pinned under a car that quickly went up in flames.

That's when the good Samaritans showed up.

"The individual was trapped underneath his vehicle that was on fire. Faculty members of the Saints Simon and Jude School were able to use numerous fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until the driver could be extricated from beneath the vehicle," police said in a news release. "Additionally, numerous citizens came to the aid of officers in rolling the vehicle off of the driver. Without their assistance, the incident could have ended in a tragic manner."

Police shared video of the incident to show "the courageous actions of the individuals (both officers and civilians) who responded to the scene that day."

The unidentified man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

