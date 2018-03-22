Coal production catching up to 2017 figures
Updated 13 hours ago
Coal production in Pennsylvania continued to close the gap between this year's figures and last year's figures, according to the Energy Information Administration's weekly coal production report.
The state's bituminous coal production for 2018 was trailing the 2017 figures by 2.7 percent last week but narrowed the difference to 1.6 percent this week. The amount of bituminous coal mined in the state for the week that ended March 17 was about 955,000 short tons, compared to about 942,000 tons in the previous week.
The lag in year-to-date anthracite production shrank from 9.9 percent to 8.8 percent with production holding steady at 38,000 tons last week.
The national numbers show a similar trend with weekly production increasing from 14.8 million tons two weeks ago to 15.2 million tons last week. The 2018 production total is still about 4.4 percent below the total for the same period in 2017.