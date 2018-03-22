Police: Woman brought children to vehicle robbery, pursuit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Carlisle woman is in Cumberland County Prison after police say she brought her two young children along with her when she stole a vehicle.

Christy Diane Fernandez, 22, is charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, fleeing or attempting to elude police, endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and summary driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

Around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Fernandez hid inside an unlocked SUV parked in the first block of South Spring Garden Street, according to Carlisle Police.

When the owner returned to her vehicle and drove off, Fernandez threatened to shoot her and demanded she drive, police said.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle and call police, but Fernandez drove off in the woman's SUV, according to police.

Carlisle Police attempted to stop Fernandez, but she traveled onto Interstate 81 north where she was pursued for roughly 3 miles at a high rate of speed before pulling over, police said.

When police searched the vehicle, they found Fernandez's 4-year-old and 3-month-old children, police said.

Fernandez was arraigned Wednesday night and is being held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $149,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 28 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.