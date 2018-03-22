Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania 16th in per capita personal income

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
Michael Balderas

Updated 13 hours ago

Personal income increased at a slower rate in Pennsylvania than the nation overall in 2017, but the state ranked 16th in per capita income, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Pennsylvania's total personal income increased 2.8 percent between 2016 and 2017 while the national total increased 3.1 percent.

Washington saw the highest growth at 4.8 percent. North Dakota was the only state that saw a decrease, which was -0.3 percent. Pennsylvania ranked 28th for growth.

Personal income includes wages and salaries, business proprietor incomes, rents, royalties, pensions and disability payments.

Dividing Pennsylvania's total of about $649 billion in personal income by its population gives a per capital amount of $52,096 per person.

The national per capita amount was $50,392 and Pennsylvania ranked 16th for per capita personal income.

Connecticut was first at $70,121 per person and Mississippi was 50th at $36,346 per person.

