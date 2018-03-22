Chief Justice condemns impeachment resolutions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Impeachment resolutions against four of his fellow justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court are an assault on the independence of the judiciary, Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor said Thursday.

Saylor, one of two Republicans on the seven-member high court was not among the four justices targeted by resolutions filed by 12 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday.

The resolutions called for the impeachment of Democratic justices David Wecht, Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty. The move led by Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, contends the justices who participated in the majority decision to overturn the state's 2011 Congressional maps as the product of Republican political gerrymander, usurped the authority of the legislature.

The decision that the federal courts declined to overturn radically revised the state's 18 congressional districts weeks before the deadline for candidates to file to run in Pennsylvania's May 15 primary.

“As Chief Justice of Pennsylvania, I am very concerned by the reported filing of impeachment resolutions against Justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania related to the Court's decision about congressional redistricting. Threats of impeachment directed against Justices because of their decision in a particular case are an attack upon an independent judiciary, which is an essential component of our constitutional plan of government,” Saylor said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Bar Association President Sharon R. Lopez, previously condemned the impeachment resolutions, saying the judiciary needs to be independent without threat of impeachment by another branch of government.

Dush, however, was adamant that lawmakers act.

“If we allow this to stand without taking action, the future courts are going to decide that the court has the ultimate ability to write law and they can turn around and cite this as precedent where we've allowed it to occur with no repercussions on the court,” Dush told the Associated Press.

It is unclear whether the resolutions will gain traction with House Republicans. Although the House can vote to impeach, removing a justice from office would require a two-thirds concurrence by the state Senate.

