Pennsylvania

Man found with teenage girl in Mexico held on $500,000 bail

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
This combination of photos provided by the Allentown, Pa., Police Department shows Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly. On Saturday, March 17, 2018, authorities said the missing Pennsylvania teenager and the 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man authorities said frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.

Court documents indicate that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly was arraigned early Sunday on a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child.

The Lehigh County district attorney's office said Esterly arrived Saturday in Allentown, 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, after being extradited from Miami, Florida.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found the married father of four and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen a week ago and flew them to Miami. They had been missing since March 5.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 2. The county public defender's office, listed as representing Esterly, couldn't be reached for comment.

