Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Poll: To prevent gun violence in schools, use police, don't arm teachers

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, March 26, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
A recent poll of registered voters in Pennsylvania found little support for arming teachers in schools.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
A recent poll of registered voters in Pennsylvania found little support for arming teachers in schools.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pennsylvanians favor posting armed police officers in schools over training and arming teachers, according to a new poll from Harrisburg-based Susquehanna Polling and Research.

Among 700 registered voters, 72 percent said posting police in schools could prevent future mass shootings, according to the poll results, while just 27 percent said training teachers and school employees.

The poll, released Monday, comes after a weekend in which high school students participated in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and around the country in the “March for Our Lives” protest, a response to the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and other shootings.

The Trump Administration suggested arming teachers as a solution to gun violence following the Parkland shooting.

In a more general question about the best approach to preventing mass shootings, 37 percent said they support stricter gun control laws. About 20 percent favored improving intelligence-gathering among law enforcement agencies, while 16 percent picked “more training and arming of regular citizens so people can defend themselves.”

Those polled also favored installing metal detectors and increasing the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons as methods to prevent mass shootings. They didn't support banning backpacks.

In a question about political party, 49 percent of respondents said they were Democrats while 40 percent said they were Republicans.

“This poll confirms that even in Pennsylvania, a state known for its avid sportsmen and robust NRA membership, support for gun control is on the rise,” Jim Lee, the polling company's CEO, said in a news release.

Lee suggested migration to Pennsylvania of people from states such as Delaware, New Jersey and New York could be contributing to support in the state for the proposals.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me