York man who paid parking ticket with pennies could face jail time
Updated 5 hours ago
A penny for his thoughts?
A York man reportedly is vowing to go to jail rather than pay a fine that resulted after police charged him with disorderly conduct while he paid a $25 parking ticket with pennies.
Anthony Berrios, 56, said he received permission to store a 2001 Dodge Caravan on private property but received a parking ticket nonetheless, according to the York Daily Record .
In a scene reminiscent of a "Seinfeld" episode, Berrios poured the coins into the payment window at City Hall and wound up getting cited for disorderly conduct, the Daily Record reported.
Berrios said he wasn't belligerent. Police say otherwise.
A Common Pleas Court judge found Berrios guilty at his summary conviction appeal and imposed a $300 fine, which comes to about $600 with court costs, according to the newspaper. Berrios told the Daily Record he isn't paying the fine.
Steve Buffington, deputy director of permits, planning and zoning, told the Daily Record said City Hall accepts pennies as payment but that people must , he said, but requires that people go to the finance department and run them through a coin-counting machine.