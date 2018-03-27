Pennsylvania has higher (but still slim) odds of seeing crashing Chinese satellite

A massive Chinese satellite is predicted to fall back to earth sometimes in the next few days, and Pennsylvania has a slight chance of being in its path, experts say.

China launched the 39-foot-long Tiangong-1 space laboratory module in 2011 to demonstrate orbital rendezvous and docking technology for a future space station, according to NASA .

Now, the European Space Agency's Space Debris Office in Darmstadt, Germany, predicts that the satellite will reenter the atmosphere and fall to earth sometime between Friday and next Tuesday. Exactly where and when it hits are "highly variable," but the latest models of the satellite's orbit leave Pennsylvania within the broad swath of the planet where debris could fall.

"Most of the space station will break up into small pieces as it re-enters the atmosphere, and these will burn up," Arthur Kosowsky, chairman of the physics and astronomy department at the University of Pittsburgh, wrote in an email. "A few pieces will probably get to the ground, but most of the surface of the Earth is completely (oceans) or almost completely (big swaths of low-population areas) devoid of people."

The northern latitudes of North America, Europe and Asia, along with the southern tips of South America and New Zealand, were never within the station's orbital path and should be safe from reentry, the ESA predicted. But without knowing exactly where in its orbit the satellite will meet its fiery end, the agency could only say that it would fall somewhere between 42.8 degrees north — approximately the latitude of Buffalo, N.Y. — and 42.8 degrees south — just south of Hobart, Tasmania.

The angle of the satellite's orbit with respect to the equator meant it was very slightly more likely to go down near the "maximum or minimum" — closer to the edges of that north-south window. To the south that meant large swaths of ocean, but the northern edge is where Pennsylvania could be in the landing path.

Tiangong-1 was planned for a more controlled reentry, where controllers on the ground would fire its thrusters to slow it down and send it crashing into the ocean or somewhere uninhabited. But ground controllers in China lost contact with Tiangong-1 in March 2016, leaving it in a slowly decaying orbit but unresponsive to their commands to fire its engines to speed up or slow down, according to the ESA .

Predicting where the satellite will crash is difficult, Kosowsky said, because conditions in the upper atmosphere are constantly changing how they are slowly dragging it back to earth.

"The rate of energy loss determines when it will eventually fall out of orbit," he said. "Calculating it precisely requires not only sophisticated supercomputing simulations, but also a precise knowledge of the upper atmosphere density, which varies with time in ways that are hard to monitor."

Still, even if pieces fall over Pennsylvania, the odds of an individual being struck by space debris are incredibly small, Kosowsky said.

"I believe there is only one known case of a person ever being struck by satellite debris. You're much more likely to win the lottery — that happens to many people every year," he said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.