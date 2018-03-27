Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Lt. gov candidates split on whether Wolf should make Stack report public

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor were split in a debate Monday on whether Gov. Tom Wolf should make public an Office of Inspector General report on Lt. Gov. Mike Stack's mistreatment of state workers.

Wolf ordered an investigation and stripped Stack of his police protective detail last year after Stack admitted to verbally mistreating state workers at the lieutenant governor's mansion at Fort Indiantown Gap. Wolf has declined to make public the report that resulted from the investigation, citing personal information about Stack's wife, Tonya.

Stack is running for re-election, facing Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and Montgomery County businessman Ray Sosa in the May 15 primary.

In a televised debate Monday at Widener University Law School in Susquehanna, Ahmad and Sosa said the report should be public, according to a PennLive report . Fetterman and Cozzone said they trusted Wolf's judgment in the decision not to release the report.

Stack missed the debate because he was presiding over the state Senate, according to the report.

The candidates also had different takes on whether Pennsylvania should change its process for electing lieutenant governors, as proposed in a bill that received unanimous support in a state Senate vote last week.

The bill would let gubernatorial candidates pick their running mates, rather than voters choosing nominees in party primaries who then appear on a single ticket with gubernatorial candidates in general elections.

Fetterman and Cozzone said they support the bill. Ahmad and Sosa said they support the current system.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and Murrysville nutritional nonprofit founder Aryanna Berringer dropped out of the race last week.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

