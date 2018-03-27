Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Penn State police charge 2 with breaking ear off university's Nittany Lion statue

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
WJAC

Updated 1 hour ago

Two out-of-state teenagers have been charged with breaking an ear off of the Nittany Lion statue at Penn State's main campus in State College.

University police charged Matthew Ian Deutch, 19, of Fairfield, Conn., and Skylar C. Belden, 18, of Broadway, N.C., with criminal mischief in the incident.

The iconic statue's right ear was broken off sometime during the weekend of Feb. 24, according to a report in The Daily Collegian student newspaper .

Deutch and Belden were identified through the use of a surveillance photo circulated by Penn State police, according to a report in the Center Daily Times .

“The defendant(s) knocked the right ear off the Nittany Lion Shrine and left it lay, endangering the property,” the Times reported, quoting a criminal complaint.

Deutch and Belden are scheduled for summary trials before a State College district judge on April 17.

Penn State's Office of Physical Plant has already reattached the ear.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me