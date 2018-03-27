Penn State police charge 2 with breaking ear off university's Nittany Lion statue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two out-of-state teenagers have been charged with breaking an ear off of the Nittany Lion statue at Penn State's main campus in State College.

University police charged Matthew Ian Deutch, 19, of Fairfield, Conn., and Skylar C. Belden, 18, of Broadway, N.C., with criminal mischief in the incident.

The iconic statue's right ear was broken off sometime during the weekend of Feb. 24, according to a report in The Daily Collegian student newspaper .

Deutch and Belden were identified through the use of a surveillance photo circulated by Penn State police, according to a report in the Center Daily Times .

“The defendant(s) knocked the right ear off the Nittany Lion Shrine and left it lay, endangering the property,” the Times reported, quoting a criminal complaint.

Deutch and Belden are scheduled for summary trials before a State College district judge on April 17.

Penn State's Office of Physical Plant has already reattached the ear.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.