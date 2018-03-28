Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Slippery Rock University among 30 finalists for Freedom Award

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 8:45 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Slippery Rock University and a Chester County business consulting firm are two of the 30 employers picked as national finalists for the Defense Department's Employer Support Freedom Award, the Pentagon's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program announced Wednesday.

Members of the military nominated 2,350 employers for this year's award, which recognizes companies for supporting their Guard and Reserve employees, the agency said.

An Army Reserve member nominated Slippery Rock University. An Army National Guard member nominated Greencastle Associates Consulting of Malvern, Pa. The consulting firm is a veteran-owned business founded by Army Rangers in 1997.

A national board will select and announce the 15 recipients of the 2018 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award by mid-June.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me