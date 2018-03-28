Shapiro says Pa. will join fight against Census citizenship question

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania, California and other states planning to fight U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census face a tough brawl, legal experts said.

California already has sued to block the Trump administration from adding the query to the decennial census. Pennsylvania will also enter the legal fray, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.

“The inclusion of the ‘citizenship question' in this rushed manner and at this late stage is unlawful. It is arbitrary and capricious and violates the Trump administration's constitutional obligation to ensure the accuracy of the 2020 census,” he said. “I plan to take legal action to ensure an accurate count of all Pennsylvania residents and fair distribution of federal funding.”

California makes that procedural claim in its lawsuit and contends that asking people if they're U.S. citizens will discourage noncitizens from filling out the census form. Consequently, states like California with significant noncitizen populations would be undercounted and lose congressional seats and million in federal dollars.

The Constitution requires the federal government to accurately count the country's population every 10 years. California claims that including a question that hinders the count's accuracy violates the Constitution. It seeks an injunction to block the administration from adding the question to the upcoming census.

In a letter ordering the reinstatement of the citizenship question, which was removed in 1950, Ross says he has considered that the query could discourage people from filling out the census but believes that is outweighed by the Justice Department's desire to get more accurate citizenship data.

While he was skeptical about the California challenge filed Monday, the state makes some plausible arguments, said Jonathan H. Adler, a Case Western University law professor and director of its Center for Business Law and Regulation.

“That doesn't mean it's a winner, but it's not crazy,” he said of the lawsuit.

If a court agrees that adding the question could undermine the accuracy of the census and the government decision to add it was arbitrary, the plaintiffs could win, Adler said.

“I'm not saying that a court will do that,” he added. “I'm saying that the arguments are more serious than some of us first thought.”

One of the main hurdles facing state legal challenges is a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court decision that upheld the commerce secretary's decision not to use a statistical adjustment to correct perceived undercounts.

The justices decided the secretary made a reasonable choice in an area where experts disagreed as to the best course, and the court deferred to his judgment.

The court found that Congress and, by extension, the commerce secretary have wide discretion in how they meet the constitutional mandate, said Arthur Hellman, a University of Pittsburgh law professor.

“I think the plaintiffs have an uphill battle,” he said.

The Supreme Court two years ago ruled in a redistricting case that members of Congress “represent persons, not voters,” said Wilson R. Huhn, a visiting constitutional law professor at Duquesne University.

There's some evidence that adding the citizenship question is a deliberate attempt to create an undercount, he said.

If the states can prove that, “then they've got a very good lawsuit,” he said.

However, proving intent is difficult and the plaintiffs face a tough challenge, Huhn said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.