Santorum says he 'misspoke' with CPR comment on gun-violence protests

Rick Santorum said Wednesday morning on CNN that he misspoke Sunday when he said students should take CPR classes instead of “looking to someone else to solve their problem” when it comes to responding to school shootings.

“The reality of the matter is I did misspeak in using the term CPR,” Santorum told CNN host Chris Cuomo.

When Cuomo asked Santorum what he meant, Santorum said, “It obscured the larger point, which is that what we've seen from all of these mass shootings is that the things that have come out, the positive things that have come out of these mass shootings, are organizations and people who have actually focused on what we can do in our individual schools and communities to actually prevent these types of things.”

Santorum, a former Penn Hills resident who represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for 12 years and regularly appears on CNN as a commentator, seemed to suggest the CPR remark was related to a misunderstanding of medicine, saying, “I think Sanjay Gupta's job here at CNN is probably safe in being the medical commentator.”

Santorum's CPR comment on Sunday came the day after students in Washington D.C., Pittsburgh and around the country participated in March For Our Lives demonstrations that called for an end to gun violence and improvements in school safety. He also said “phony gun laws don't solve these problems.”

Cuomo pressed Santorum on what he meant in their exchange Wednesday.

“It seems like you and others on your side of the fence are going after these kids, who are survivors, in the interest of political expediency … The CPR comment smacked like, ‘Learn what to do when other people get shot around you, that's the best we can do to help you not get hurt.'”

Santorum said that wasn't his intention, saying he has supported mentorship and community-based solutions to gun violence rather than new gun laws.

