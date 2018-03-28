Eric Frein's parents: Don't blame us for deadly ambush of Pa. state trooper

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SCRANTON — The parents of Eric Matthew Frein cannot be held responsible for his actions Sept. 12, 2014, when he killed one state police trooper and wounded another outside the Blooming Grove barracks, their lawyer told a Lackawanna County judge.

In asking Judge Terrence R. Nealon to dismiss Eugene M. and Deborah Frein as defendants in a trio of civil lawsuits, attorney Joseph B. Mayers on Tuesday argued there is no legal basis for the claims against them.

At the time of the barracks ambush, Eric Frein was a 31-year-old adult and the owner of the .308-caliber rifle he used to fatally shoot Cpl. Bryon K. Dickson II and seriously wound Trooper Alex T. Douglass, Mayers said.

“Eric Frein didn't have to ask his parents' permission to use the firearm,” Mayers told the judge.

Eric Frein, now 34, spent 48 days after the 2014 shooting on the run in Pike and Monroe counties before his capture outside an abandoned airport hangar in Pocono Twp. A jury in Pike County convicted him of first-degree murder April 19 and sentenced him to death.

Dickson's widow, Tiffany Dickson, Douglass and Nicole Palmer, a civilian state police dispatcher who tried to help Bryon Dickson after he was shot, have all filed lawsuits seeking damages from Frein's parents. The complaints filed by Tiffany Dickson and Douglass also named Eric Frein as a defendant.

The suits contend Eugene and Deborah Frein psychologically manipulated their son into developing a hatred for law enforcement that culminated with the 2014 ambush and, among other things, were negligent in keeping more than four dozen firearms unsecured in their Canadensis home. The cases were consolidated in November.

With Eugene Frein sitting beside him in the courtroom, Mayers argued courts have consistently held that parents cannot be found liable for the conduct of their adult children absent a special relationship that goes beyond the familial connection and places the parent in charge.

In this case, Eric Frein was a competent adult, and there was no guardianship, no power of attorney and no evidence of mental incapacitation, the attorney said.

For there to be negligence, it must be demonstrated the Freins owed a “duty of care” to the plaintiffs that they breached in some way, Mayers said.

Nealon, who cited the allegation the parents not only fostered but “indoctrinated” into their son a disdain of law enforcement, questioned whether that duty could apply to a class of individuals, such as police officers. Mayers said he believed it has to be narrower than that.

Attorney Marion Munley, who represents Tiffany Dickson, argued the circumstances show the parents had a duty of care. At the time of the ambush, Eric Frein lived in their home, and his parents supported him emotionally and financially, she said.

Their psychological manipulation of their son began when he was young and continued until the time of the shooting, she said.

Attorney Michael Gallacher, who along with attorney Kevin Dempsey represents Palmer, told Nealon the Freins' indoctrination of their son didn't just happen.

“This was something active rather than passive,” he said.

Nealon took the arguments under advisement and will rule at a later date.