Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

2 Pennsylvania firefighters who died on duty memorialized

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
A mother holds her child near the back of the overflow room during the funeral for fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in York, Pa. An estimated 5,000 people gathered at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall for the service to honor fallen firefighters.
A mother holds her child near the back of the overflow room during the funeral for fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in York, Pa. An estimated 5,000 people gathered at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall for the service to honor fallen firefighters.
Zachary Anthony's helmet and turnout gear are displayed onstage at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa. The men died last week when a large section of a wall at a former piano factory collapsed on them.
Zachary Anthony's helmet and turnout gear are displayed onstage at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa. The men died last week when a large section of a wall at a former piano factory collapsed on them.
Ivan Flanscha's helmet and turnout gear are displayed onstage at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa.
Ivan Flanscha's helmet and turnout gear are displayed onstage at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa.
A funeral procession files past hundreds of fire fighters as it enters the expo at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall for the service to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
A funeral procession files past hundreds of fire fighters as it enters the expo at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall for the service to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Firefighters salute as the flag is raised between two ladder trucks for the procession to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall, Wednesday March 28, 2018, in York, Pa.
Firefighters salute as the flag is raised between two ladder trucks for the procession to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall, Wednesday March 28, 2018, in York, Pa.
Fernando Guzman, left, and Armando Alvarez, of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, stand in front of York City ladder truck 99-1 as they pay their respect to fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall, Wednesday March 28, 2018, in York, Pa.
Fernando Guzman, left, and Armando Alvarez, of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, stand in front of York City ladder truck 99-1 as they pay their respect to fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, at York Expo Center's Memorial Hall, Wednesday March 28, 2018, in York, Pa.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. speaks at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. speaks at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center, in York, Pa.
Participants hold hands at the end of the service to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony in the overflow section of Memorial Hall Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in York. Pa.
Participants hold hands at the end of the service to honor fallen York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony in the overflow section of Memorial Hall Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in York. Pa.
From left, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr., York Mayor Michael Helfrich and York City Fire Chief David Michaels sit near York City firefighter Zachary Anthony's helmet and turnout gear at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center in York, Pa. Flanscha and Anthony were killed in the line of duty Thursday, March 22 while containing hot spots the day after a three-alarm fire consumed the old Weaver Organ and Piano building in York.
From left, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Senator Bob Casey Jr., York Mayor Michael Helfrich and York City Fire Chief David Michaels sit near York City firefighter Zachary Anthony's helmet and turnout gear at a public memorial service honoring York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the York Expo Center in York, Pa. Flanscha and Anthony were killed in the line of duty Thursday, March 22 while containing hot spots the day after a three-alarm fire consumed the old Weaver Organ and Piano building in York.

Updated 3 minutes ago

YORK — Two Pennsylvania firefighters who died in the line of duty last week were honored Wednesday in a memorial service that drew thousands of people.

The event at the York Expo Center was for York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The memorial included a last-bell ceremony, and “Taps” was played.

The men were killed and two others were injured March 22 when a large section of a wall at a former piano factory collapsed on them. The injured firefighters attended the memorial.

Flanscha, 50, and Anthony, 29, had been looking for hot spots and searching for the cause of an earlier blaze at the factory.

They were the 12th and 13th York Fire Department members to die in the line of duty. Their badge numbers are being retired.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said the state mourns their loss and urged people to honor all those in the fire services.

“To those who serve in these dangerous and needed roles, this is much more than a job. This is a calling. It is truly a calling,” Wolf said.

The head of the International Association of Fire Fighters presented the organization's medal of honor to their families.

Flanscha had been a 20-year veteran of the department and onetime firefighter of the year. Survivors include a wife, three children and two stepchildren.

Anthony, who joined the department in 2010, was survived by his wife, parents and siblings.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me