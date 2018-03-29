Police: 4 charged in theft, fatal neglect of elderly Pa. man

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Updated 3 hours ago

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — Police have charged four people, including three family members, with stealing from and fatally neglecting an elderly man in Pennsylvania who died from starvation and septic shock.

Court records show 86-year-old Albert Weaver Sr. was found unresponsive in his Quakertown home in November 2016.

Paramedics described the man as “looking like a skeleton with skin hanging on him.” Once hospitalized, Weaver uttered the words, “help me.”

Weaver died 12 days after he was hospitalized.

Prosecutors say his son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and her partner “viewed him as an ATM machine” and cashed his pension checks instead of taking care of the man.

All have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and recklessly endangerment. Two are facing theft charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.

