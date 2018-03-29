Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Pennsylvania

Guilty verdict for Pa. father accused of leaving son to die

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 7:15 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey man who authorities say left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that happened as he fled from allegedly shoplifting from a Philadelphia-area Walmart has been found guilty of murder.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder and other charges.

Police say Kuhn fled the Levittown Town Center store in October after taking $228 worth of television speakers.

Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, the impact throwing his son onto the road. Police say Kuhn stepped over the injured toddler before running away.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he wasn't in a safety seat.

Kuhn remains jailed on $5 million bail.

