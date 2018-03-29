Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police say masked Walmart shoplifting suspect fired at trooper before being shot

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. — State police say a suspected shoplifter wearing a wig and lifelike mask shot once at a trooper in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Walmart before the officer shot back and killed him.

Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio said store employees summoned police shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday because a loss prevention officer thought the man may have been the same person who pulled a gun on Walmart employees in a neighboring county a few weeks earlier.

D'Ambrosio says the suspect abandoned a full cart after seeing the trooper and began to leave the store in Fogelsville, about 10 miles southwest of Allentown.

He says the man in his late 20s ran from the officer and pulled a gun out of his waistband, firing it once.

Police say the trooper shot the man about seven times.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me