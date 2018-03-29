Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania

Lawyers: PSU frat brothers don't have 'duty of care' in hazing death, judge's dismissal indicates

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
FILE Ð In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Penn State's board of trustees approved changes to the university's Greek system Friday, June 2, 2017, including taking control of previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, following the Feb. 4, 2017, death of 19-year-old pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, N.J. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)
Fraternity brothers don't have the same legal obligations of care as parents, spouses, intimate partners or professional caregivers, a ruling from Centre County judge this week seemed to indicate.

When District Judge Allen Sinclair on Wednesday dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against 11 former Penn State fraternity brothers charged in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, N.J., he essentially decided that an “affirmative duty of care” didn't apply to the frat brothers, said Wes Oliver, director of the criminal justice program at Duquesne University's School of Law.

“The question is, when do you have a duty to protect other people?” Oliver said. “There was an effort here (by prosecutors) to extend that to someone you caused to get drunk. ... This decision says there was no affirmative duty for them to protect him.”

Piazza drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a pledge acceptance ritual and then fell numerous times inside a Beta Theta Pi fraternity house starting the night of Feb. 2, 2017. Others within the house knew he had been injured but didn't call 911 until the morning after his initial fall. He died in a hospital of a fractured skull and shattered spleen.

A grand jury recommended charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and hazing against multiple frat brothers, but prosecutors eventually withdrew the assault charges and Sinclair dismissed most of the other serious charges for a second time at this week's preliminary hearing.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office is prosecuting the case, said he would move forward with the charges held for court from Wednesday and a previous preliminary hearing, and was assessing other legal options.

Courts have previously ruled that people in other sorts of relationships — parents, spouses, even bartenders, airline pilots or kidnappers — have a duty to intervene and provide help when someone under their care is sick or injured, Oliver said.

A bartender could be criminally liable for someone who drinks to excess and dies in the establishment; an airline pilot or bus driver could be liable if a passenger falls ill and the plane or bus doesn't turn back; a one-night stand could be liable if his date gets severely intoxicated and injured and he doesn't intervene. One case even involved a Ku Klux Klan member who kidnapped a woman and was found liable for her death when she committed suicide while he held her captive, Oliver said.

Oliver said the judge's interpretation was a reasonable one within the law, even though he personally would have extended the duty to help to the frat brothers who laid Piazza alone on a couch, or carried him back upstairs and waited another 40 minutes to call 911 after he apparently fell down the basement steps a second time.

“If I were the judge, I would have gone the other way,” Oliver said.

Douglas Sughrue, a Pittsburgh defense attorney and chairman of the Allegheny County Bar Association's criminal litigation section, said the brothers' actions didn't rise to the level of gross negligence necessary to sustain the charges for trial. He didn't think they had a legal obligation to help.

“Gross negligence is understanding that an outcome could occur and proceeding forward knowing the outcome that could exist,” he said. “They had a moral duty to do something for him, and from some reporting it sounded like some of them tried. ... But they didn't have a legal duty. We don't have a ‘Good Samaritan' law.”

Sughrue hoped that the visibility and national attention Piazza's case received had already spurred changes in how Greek organizations, schools and lawmakers approach the question of hazing and helping its victims. The Pennsylvania legislature is considering stiffer penalties for hazing and stricter reporting procedures for schools .

In a recent case at the University of Pittsburgh, a student drank to excess at an off-campus fraternity recruitment event Jan. 18, but other students assisted him and made sure he was transported to the hospital. No charges were filed against the other students or the fraternity, which was placed on an interim suspension for a university review.

“The media makes an impression on people, not whether some 22-year-old gets a three- to six-year prison sentence,” Sughrue said. “I'd hope that a lot of what good can come out of this tragedy already has.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

