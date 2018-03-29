Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in central Pennsylvania
Updated 7 hours ago
A traffic stop turned high-speed police chase resulted in charges for a Morrisdale man.
Lynn Scott Kovach, 32, is facing a third-degree felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and several summary traffic violations.
The incident occurred at 10:56 a.m. Monday when a state police trooper attempted to stop Kovach for an unspecified traffic violation on state Route 2030 in Morris Township. Kovach failed to stop, and instead took off at a high rate of speed on multiple local roads while committing numerous traffic violations and causing damage to several properties, according to state police at Clearfield.
The chase ended as Kovach drove his Dodge Stratus off the road and into a fence at the intersection of Allport Cutoff and Shiloh Road.
While no injuries were reported, a state police vehicle was damaged in the pursuit when Kovach backed into it.
Kovach was detained at the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed through district court in Kylertown.